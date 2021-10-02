Indian Tribal Art and Crafts to be promoted in Canada

Ottawa: To mark Gandhi Jayanti today, an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ corner, to showcase exquisite GI-tagged tribal art and craft products from India was inaugurated at the High Commission of India in Ottawa, Canada, The Atmanirbhar Corner, promoted by TRIFED was inaugurated by the High Commissioner of India to Canada, Mr. Ajay Bisaria.

The corner displays a sampling of tribal handicraft and products, offers lists and literature on the products as well as information about commercial purchase and distribution of such products in Canada. The initiative will help connect tribal artisans from India with the market in Canada.

The ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ corner in the High Commission has been set up as part of a global initiative, in collaboration with the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), to promote products that tribal groups across India have been creating for centuries.

The corner will continue to display, for public viewing, a range of tribal handicraft of India in the historic Pillai Memorial Consular Hall of the High Commission, located at 10, Springfield Road, Ottawa.

Commercial enquiries can be directed to the Commercial Wing of the High Commission (hciottawa.gov.in).