Indian to engage with G20 countries for policy approach to crypto assets

New Delhi: The Government is engaging with G20 countries to build international coordination on policy approach to crypto assets.

This was stated by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha today.

The Minister further stated that the Indian Presidency provides an opportunity to place different priorities, including priority on crypto assets, on the agenda for international collaboration.

Crypto Assets are by definition borderless and require international collaboration to prevent regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, any legislation for regulation or for banning can be effective only with significant international collaboration on evaluation of the risks and benefits and evolution of common taxonomy and standards, the Minister stated.