Indian techies to benefit as President Biden allows H-1B visa ban to expire

Washington: US President Joe Biden on Thursday allowed H-1B ban to expire which will to benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals.

The notification was issued by his predecessor Donald Trump.

Former US President Trump in June last year issued a proclamation that suspended entry to the US of applicants for several temporary or “non-immigrant” visa categories. The announcement was made amid a national lockdown following coronavirus pandemic. Trump argued that these visas posed a risk to the US labour market during the economic recovery.

The former American President extended the order to March 31 this year saying that an extension was warranted as the pandemic continued to disrupt American’s lives.

Biden did not issue a fresh proclamation for the ban on H-1B visas to continue after March 31.He had promised to lift the suspension on H-1B visas, saying Trump’s immigration policies were cruel. Worthwhile to mention that H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.