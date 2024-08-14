Indian Superstar Tabu as Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy; to stream in India on JioCinema

The highly anticipated character of Indian superstar Tabu from the upcoming series, Dune: Prophecy, has been unveiled. Set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, Dune: Prophecy follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. The series will stream exclusively in India on JioCinema Premium.

Starring in the recurring role of Sister Francesca, Tabu is all set to surprise global audiences with her impeccable portrayal once again. A captivating and influential figure in Dune: Prophecy, Sister Francesca is strong, intelligent, and alluring, leaving a lasting impression wherever she goes. Once the great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace disrupts the delicate balance of power in the capital.

Speaking about her character, Tabu said, “It has been an extraordinary experience playing Sister Francesca in Dune: Prophecy right from the moment I was approached for it, and I said yes without batting an eyelid. It’s an actor’s delight to be trusted by the creators with a character that is so interesting, intriguing, intelligent and emotionally powerful. Needless to say, it was such an immersive process diving into the depths of her complexity. I’m so excited to bring her story to the Indian and global audience through JioCinema. Stay tuned as you’ll see me a little later in the season, but the Dune Universe is so rich in its history and intrigue, I can’t wait for audiences around the world to explore it!”

Along with Tabu, the cast for Dune: Prophecy includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.