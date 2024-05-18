Indian Students Elected To Leadership At Silicon Valley College In USA

New York: In a remarkable achievement, twin brothers Priyam Tated and Pratham Tated from Visakhapatnam, India, have been elected to prestigious positions at San Jose City College (SJCC) in California, USA.

Priyam Tated has been elected as the President of the student governing body at SJCC.

This is a significant accomplishment, not only for the brothers but also for the city of Visakhapatnam, the state of Andhra Pradesh, and all of India.

San Jose City College (SJCC):

Founded in 1921, San Jose City College is a well-respected public college located in the heart of Silicon Valley. With more than 10,000 students enrolled per semester, SJCC offers a wide range of educational programs and opportunities. Priyam and Pratham are currently enrolled in the Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science program there, which can prepare them for further study or exciting careers in the tech industry.

Beyond Academics:

These impressive young men are not just excelling in academics. They are also accomplished international skaters who have represented India in various championships. Notably, Priyam Tated received the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2019 (National Child Award) from the President of India. He has also been nominated for the Arjuna Award by the state of Andhra Pradesh in the past.

A Proud Moment for India:

The Tated brothers’ success story is an inspiration to students across India. Their dedication to academics, extracurricular activities, and leadership showcases the immense potential of Indian youth on the global stage.