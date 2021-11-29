Indian Spinners Heroics In Vain After Bad Light Came Into Play, Kanpur Test Ends In A Draw

Kanpur: Finally, bad light played its role and prevented India to win the first match of the ongoing test series against New Zealand on Monday.

Towards the end of an enthralling final day, the umpires checked the light meter after every over as the Indian fielders hurried and rushed to get through as many overs as possible.

India and New Zealand have settled for a draw on Day 5, while the former was only one wicket away from the win. The two-match series stands at 0-0.

Starting the day fifth, Tom Latham top-scored for New Zealand with his 52-run knock. The left-handed opener added 76 runs with William Somerville (36) for the second wicket.

While Kane Williamson remained solid in defence, Taylor was snapped by Ravindra Jadeja on the stroke of tea.

There was a sudden shift in energy levels for the Indian team after their shoulders had dropped following brave knocks from Tom Latham, William Somerville, and Kane Williamson.

The light was fading quickly and Rachin Ravindra and Ajaz Patel were the last two batters who stayed on the crease till the end.

While Rachin Ravindra, who was the second debutant in this Test alongside Shreyas Iyer, battled on for 91 deliveries, No. 11 Ajaz Patel, played out 23 deliveries as the light began to fade. Towards the end of an enthralling final day, the Blackcaps scored 165, losing 9 wickets.

The two teams will next face off in the second Test that will start from Thursday at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Regular skipper Virat Kohli will join the squad and lead the team.