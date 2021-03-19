Indian Skipper Kohli Questions Umpire’s Soft Signal!

Ahmedabad: India skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday expressed disappointment over the third umpire’s call that led to the dismissal of a well-set Suryakumar Yadav in the fourth T20I against England.

Kohli also questioned the concept of requiring “conclusive proofs” to overturn a “soft signal” of the field umpires, saying that rules should be made simpler so that teams do not suffer in high-stake games.

Kohli felt that India were shortchanged when Yadav was given out despite replays being inconclusive. Yadav, who was batting on 57 off 30 balls, had played a ramp shot to fine-leg which was caught by Dawid Malan. There was a frame that showed that the ball had made contact with the ground while the side angle was inconclusive. However, he was given out as the onfield umpire’s soft signal was out.

There was also another close call when Washington Sundar was caught at the third man fence by Adil Rashid. The dismissal also saw umpires viewing multiple replays to see if the fielder had touched the boundary line before giving Sundar out.

Meanwhile, Kohli felt that this was the best wicket India had played on during the ongoing T20I series. India managed to post 185/8, their highest total in the series.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli handed over the baton of captaincy to Rohit Sharma at a crucial stage during the fourth T20I contest against England on Thursday played at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

India won the thrilling contest by 8 runs after posting 185/8 on the scoreboard. Under Sharma’s leadership, the hosts conceded 37 while picking up four wickets. The win was all the more special as the T20I hangs in perfect balance at 2-2.