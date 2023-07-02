Indian Shooting Team For Asian Games 2023: Manu Bhaker, Rudrankksh Patil In I See Full List

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), on Saturday, announced the Indian shooting team for the rifle and pistol events at the upcoming Asian Games 2023 and this year’s ISSF World Championships.

The squad was selected after the final national selection trials for an elite group of rifle and pistol shooters concluded at New Delhi’s Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Friday. A provisional squad of shotgun shooters for the Hangzhou Games and Baku world championship was announced earlier.

A total of 21 shooters – 11 in pistol and 10 in rifle – will be travelling for the Hangzhou Asian Games in China, scheduled from September 23 to October 8. Olympians Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar as well as reigning men’s 10m air rifle champion Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil are in the Indian shooting team.

For the Baku world championships, to be held from August 14 to September 1 in Azerbaijan, India will be sending a 22-member rifle and pistol squad. Interestingly, Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil has been left out of the world championships squad.

While the pistol teams for both the Asian Games and the preceding world championships will remain the same, there will be three changes in the rifle team for the Asian Games. Each country can send a maximum of five shooters for the men’s and women’s rifle events while no such restrictions apply for the world championships.

Hriday Hazarika replaces Rudrankksh Patil in the Baku-bound men’s air rifle contingent while Tilottama Sen drops out of the women’s 10m air rifle squad for Hangzhou. Ashi Chouksey, who is only listed in women’s 50m 3-position at Baku, will compete in both 50m 3P and 10m air rifle at Hangzhou.

Paris 2024 Olympics quota winner Swapnil Kusale will be seen competing in the men’s 50m 3P rifle event alongside Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar and Akhil Sheoran in Hangzhou but he will be replaced by Niraj Kumar as the third member of the squad at Baku.

The move gives India a chance to win the second Olympic quota in the event at the Baku world championships, which has quota berths for Paris 2024 on offer.

Olympians Anjum Moudgil and Elavenil Valarivan don’t feature in either of the teams.

There were major surprises in the provisional shotgun squad announced last week.

Veteran skeet Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, former trap world champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu and the 23-year-old Bhowneesh Mendiratta, who won India’s first Paris 2024 quota after finishing fourth in men’s trap event at the shotgun world championship in Osijek last year, have all been ignored.

Ganemat Sekhon, India’s first skeet medallist at an ISSF World Cup, and Darsha Rathore feature in the proposed shotgun squads.

The NRAI considered scores from four trials and performances at a few international competitions in the first half of 2023 to draw up the provisional shotgun teams.

Indian shooting team for Asian Games 2023