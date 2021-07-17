Indian Shooting Contingent Arrives In Tokyo

New Delhi: The Indian shooting contingent on Saturday arrived in Tokyo for the upcoming Olympic Games, starting July 23.

They had reached Amsterdam from their Zagreb base in Croatia on Friday.

The Olympic-bound team left Zagreb after completing an 80-long competition-cum-training stint in the Balkan nation.All the members of the Indian contingent tested negative for COVID-19 in the tests conducted over the last two days.

The Indian shooting squad for Tokyo 2020 consists of Deepak Kumar, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Sanjeev Rajput, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa, Mairaj Ahmad Khan, Apurvi Chandela, Elavenil Valarivan, Anjum Moudgil, Tejaswini Sawant, Manu Bhaker, Yashaswini Singh Deswal, and Rahi Sarnobat.

Meanwhile, the Indian archery team spearheaded by Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das has departed for Tokyo to take part in the Olympic Games.