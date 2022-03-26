Indian Railways’ Women Team Wins Gold In National Cross Country Championship

New Delhi: Indian Railways’ women team became the winner in the 56th National Cross Country Championship (Men & Women)held at Kohima in the state of Nagaland.

Indian Railways women athletes won Gold in the team event while Men team won the Silver. Ms.Varsha Devi, Manju Yadav, Preenu Yadav and Munni Devi were members of Railway Sports Promotion Board team in the Championship.

In the individual event, the women athletes from Indian Railways captured top 5 positions and sealed the Gold for Indian Railways in the Team event.

In the Men’s section the Indian Railways team consisting of Narendra Pratap, Dinesh, Virendra Kumar Pal &HarshadMhatre won the Silver Medal.

Indian Railways being one of the largest employers of sportspersons in India, have always given an outstanding contribution in country’s sports.

The remarkable performance of Railways sportspersons was evident in Tokyo Olympics when Railways players contributed in four out of total seven medals won by India.