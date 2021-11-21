Indian Railways To Run Special Trains On Christmas, New Year

New Delhi: In view of an increased rush around the festive season, the Indian Railways has decided to run special trains on Christmas and New Year.

Passengers can book their tickets at any Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters as well as through the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website. The booking of the special trains will commence on November 20, the Indian Railways said.

Train timings and other details

Train number 01596: The Madgaon Junction – Panvel Special will leave from Madgaon Junctuon at 16:00 hours. every Sunday from November 21, 2021, to January 2, 2022. The train will reach Panvel at 03:15 hours on the next day.

Train number 01595: Panvel – Madgaon Junction Special will leave from Panvel at 06:05 hours every Monday from November 22, 2021, to January 3, 2022. The train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 18:45 hours on the same day.The train will halt at Karmali, Thivim, Sawantwadi Road, Kudal, Sindhudurg, Kankavali, Vaibhavwadi Road, Rajapur Road, Adavali, Ratnagiri, Sangameshwar Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Mangaon and Roha stations, said the release.

“For detailed timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App,” Indian Railways’ ticketing arm’s release said.

