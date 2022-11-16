Indian Railways to allot only LHB Coaches under Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to allot only Linke Hofmann Busch ( LHB) coaches under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme.

To give concerted thrust to efforts for the promotion of rail-based tourism through the provision of better quality coaches and viable tour packages, the Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme has been reviewed. Henceforth, only Linke Hofmann Busch ( LHB) coaches will be allotted under the Bharat Gaurav Trains scheme.

In the interest of the promotion of rail tourism and the viability of the product, the Ministry of Railways has decided not to levy the overhead components in the Fixed and Variable Haulage Charges for the operation of Bharat Gaurav Trains under the scheme. This would entail approximately 33% concession by IR for the promotion of rail tourism under the Bharat Gaurav Trains Scheme.

The existing service providers, who have already been allotted ICF rakes under the framework of the Bharat Gaurav Trains Policy would be given the option to switch over to LHB rakes for the remaining period of agreement on the revised charges. However, if they opt to continue with already allotted rakes, benefit of revised charges would be available with prospective effect.