Indian Railways Start Introduction Of Tejas SMART Coaches

New Delhi: A new era of train travel experience with enhanced comfort is being rolled out in Indian Railways with the introduction of newly upgraded Tejas sleeper coach rakes in Western Railways.

These bright golden-hued coaches, with enhanced smart features, are being introduced to run Railway’s prestigious Mumbai Rajdhani Express train offer best in the class travel experience.

This new rake made its maiden run from Monday, 19th July 2021.

The existing rakes of Train No. 02951/52 Mumbai – New Delhi Rajdhani Special Express, one of the most prestigious & premium trains of WR have been replaced with brand new Tejas type sleeper coaches.

Two such Tejas type sleeper coach rakes have been made ready to run as Rajdhani Express.

Out of these two rakes, one rake comprises of exclusive Tejas Smart sleeper coaches, which is first of its kind to be introduced over Indian Railways.

The new train will have special smart features for enhanced passenger safety and comfort. The smart coach aims to provide world-class facilities to passengers with the help of intelligent sensor-based systems.

It is equipped with Passenger Information and Coach Computing Unit (PICCU) provided with GSM network connectivity, which reports to the remote server.

PICCU will record the data of WSP, CCTV recording, Toilet odour sensors, panic switch and other items integrated with fire detection and alarm system, air quality and choke filter sensor & energy meter.

With the use of Tejas SMART Coach, Indian Railways aims to move to predictive maintenance instead of preventive maintenance.

The introduction of this modern Tejas Sleeper type train for long-distance journeys is another paradigm shift by Indian Railways for enhancing the travel experience for the passengers.

Tejas type Sleeper coaches are manufactured at Modern Coach Factory (MCF) which will gradually replace the premium long-distance trains over the Indian Railways network.