Indian Railways shares stunning images of Chenab rail bridge in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Indian Railways has shared some breathtaking photographs of the Chenab bridge which is part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL). The images show the arch of under-construction Chenab bridge towering over a sea of clouds amidst the backdrop of sunset. Another pic shows the bridge drenched in bright sunlight with a crystal clear blue sky backdrop.

The bridge falls under the Katra-Banihal stretch of the USBRL and it is the most challenging part of the project due to its difficult topography and weather conditions.

Chenab Bridge (Image by Indian Railways)

Chenab Bridge above sea of clouds (Image by Indian Railways)