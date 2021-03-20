Indian Railways rolls out first AC Three Tier Economy Class Coach

New Delhi: Indian Railways Production Unit, Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala has recently rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach of Indian Railways (IR). Trial has been successfully completed.
This is a new variant of LHB AC three-tier coach with features enumerated as below:-
- Electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger deck, releasing additional floor space for passenger use.
- Increased Passenger capacity of 83 Berths.
- Provision of an enabling entrance and compartment for Divyangjan with wheelchair access and Provision of Divyangjan friendly toilet with wheelchair access complying to Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms.
- AC ducting by providing individual vents for all berths.
- Modular design of seats and berths to improve comfort, reduced weight and higher maintainability.
- Improved passenger conveniences in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines.
- Individual reading lights and mobile charging points for each berth.
- Ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths.
- Increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.
- Improved design of the Indian and the Western style lavatories.
- Aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance.
- Luminescent aisle markers.
- Illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.
- Improved fire safety standards by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.
These LHB Economy class coaches, after necessary sanctions, shall be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches (except Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi etc. special type trains).