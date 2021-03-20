Indian Railways
BreakingNational

Indian Railways rolls out first AC Three Tier Economy Class Coach

By PragativadiNews 1 0

New Delhi: Indian Railways Production Unit, Railway Coach Factory, Kapurthala has recently rolled out the first prototype Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) AC three-tier economy class coach of Indian Railways (IR). Trial has been successfully completed.

This is a new variant of LHB AC three-tier coach with features enumerated as below:-

  • Electrical panels with reduced footprint on the passenger deck, releasing additional floor space for passenger use.
  • Increased Passenger capacity of 83 Berths.
  • Provision of an enabling entrance and compartment for Divyangjan with wheelchair access and Provision of Divyangjan friendly toilet with wheelchair access complying to Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan norms.
  • AC ducting by providing individual vents for all berths.
  • Modular design of seats and berths to improve comfort, reduced weight and higher maintainability.
  • Improved passenger conveniences in form of foldable snack tables in both longitudinal and transverse bays, injury free spaces and holders for water bottles, mobile phone and magazines.
  • Individual reading lights and mobile charging points for each berth.
  • Ergonomically improved design of ladder for accessing the middle and upper berths.
  • Increased headroom in the middle and upper berths.
  • Improved design of the Indian and the Western style lavatories.
  • Aesthetically pleasing and ergonomic entrance.
  • Luminescent aisle markers.
  • Illuminated berth indicators integral with night lights with luminescent berth numbers.
  • Improved fire safety standards by ensuring compliance to world benchmark of EN45545-2 HL3 for materials.

These LHB Economy class coaches, after necessary sanctions, shall be inducted in all Mail / Express trains running with LHB coaches (except Rajdhani, Shatabdi, Duronto and Jan Shatabdi etc. special type trains).

PragativadiNews 1 2682 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Breaking