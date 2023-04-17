Indian Railways registers record Revenue of Rs. 2.40 Lakh Cr. for FY 2022-23

In terms of Capital expenditure, the Capital invested was Rs 1,09,004 Cr during FY 22-23 as compared to Rs 81,664 Cr in 21-22. Under Railway Safety fund, Rs 30,001 Cr was spent during 22-23 as compared to Rs. 11,105 Cr during 2021-22. Rs 10,239 cr was invested from funds raised through Sovereign Green Bonds for first time in 22-23. An investment of Rs 11,797 cr under Rashtriya Rail Sanrakhsa Kosh was made during FY23 for various safety works.

During 2022-23, Total GBS was Rs 1,59,244 Cr. as compared to Rs 1,17,507 Cr. during 21-22. Total capex was Rs 2,03,983 Cr as compared to Rs 1,90,267 Cr in 2021-22.