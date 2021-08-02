Indian Railways registers highest ever Freight loading in July 2021

Continuing the momentum, Indian Railways has registered stupendous freight loading performance in July 2021 by achieving yet again the highest ever freight loading in the month which has continued for the last 11 months since September 2020.

Indian Railways has achieved the highest ever incremental freight loading of 17.54 million tonnes in July 2021 (an increase of 18.43 % over July 2020), with total freight loading of 112.72 million tonnes as against the earlier best of 99.74 million tonnes in July 2019 and as against 95.18 million tonnes in July 2020.

Major incremental growth over the same month last year has been registered in

Coal 9.31 million tonnes (23.47%),

Cement sector 2.31 million tonnes(26.71%),

Steel 0.45 million tonnes (8.72%),

Iron -ore 1.81 million tonnes ( 14.05%),

Raw material for steel other than iron ore 0.88 million tonnes (48.62%),

Foodgrains 0.43 million tonnes (7.89%),

Container 1.33 million tonnes (28.36%),

Balance other goods 1.11 million tonnes (13.34%).

With freight loading of 451.97 million tonnes in current fiscal 2021-22 as against 336.74 up to July 2020, Indian Railways has also achieved the highest ever cumulative incremental freight loading of 115.23 million tonnes i.e 34.22% over same period last year 2020-21.

In cumulative performance major growth has been registered over the same period last year in Coal 55.83 MT (37.11%), Iron-ore 18.07 MT (43.88%), Cement 15.01 MT (52.91%), and Balance other goods 10.45 MT (38.42%).