Indian Railways records Monthly freight loading of 126.46 MT for April 2023

New Delhi: Indian Railways (IR) has recorded Monthly freight loading of 126.46 MT in April 2023. The incremental loading in the month of April has been 4.25 MT i.e. a growth of 3.5% over the April figures achieved in 2022. Freight revenue in April is Rs 13,893 Cr. as compared to Rs 13,011 in April 2022, a growth of 7%.

IR has achieved a loading of 62.39 MT in Coal in April 2023 as compared to 58.35 MT in April 2022, followed by 14.49 MT in Iron ore, 12.60MT in Cement, 9.03 MT in Balance other goods, 6.74 MT Containers, 5.64 MT Steel, 5.11 MT Food grains, 4.05 MT Mineral Oil and 3.90 MT in Fertilizers.

Following the Mantra, “Hungry For Cargo”, IR has made sustained efforts to improve the ease of doing business as well as improve the service delivery at competitive prices which has resulted in new traffic coming to railways from both conventional and non-conventional commodity streams.