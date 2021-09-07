Indian Railways Plans To Run 261 Ganapati Special Trains

New Delhi: For the convenience of passengers during the Ganapati Festival and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Indian Railways will run 261 Ganapati Special trains to various destinations on Special Fare.

Central Railway to run 201 Ganapati Special Trains, Western Railway to run 42 Ganapati Special Trains, KRCL to run 18 Ganapati Special Trains. These trains have already started services from the last week of August and shall run till 20th September 2021.

Also, the Sleeper class coach is augmented in various trains originating from Mumbai to clear the rush.

For detailed information regarding timings & halts, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.

It is worth mentioning that only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains. Passengers are requested to adhere to all norms, SOPs related to COVID-19 during boarding, travelling, and at the destination.