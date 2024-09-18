Bhubaneswar: Indian Railways have planned to observe Swachhta Hi Sewa Pakhwada all over the country from 14th September to 1st October 2024 with the theme of ‘Swabhav Swachhata – Sanskaar Swachhata’ with Swachh Bharat Diwas celebration on 2nd October.

In view of the above, East Coast Railway has started the Swachhata Pakhwada in a big way giving special focus on cleanliness at Railway Station premises, Trains, offices, workshops, maintenance depots, Railway Hospitals and Railway residential areas.

Launching the campaign at New Delhi, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Railway Board Satish Kumar said that this campaign aims to inspire collective action and widespread citizen involvement in cleanliness efforts. This initiative invites all citizens, stakeholders and partners to actively engage in making a cleaner, greener India.

Additional General Manager, East Coast Railway Shri Mohes Kumar Behera administered an oath on Swachhata to the employees at its headquarters at Rail Sadan, Bhubaneswar to devote 100 hours every year for cleanliness, neither litter nor allow anyone to do so, begin cleanliness with oneself, one’s family, one’s own area & workplace and to convince 100 people to devote 100 hours every year for cleanliness to fulfil the dream of Mahatma Gandhi for a neat & clean Nation.

East Coast Railway has taken massive awareness programme during the Swachhata Pakhwada by involving passengers, rail users & stake holders, etc. Paintings & Drawing competitions on the theme of Cleanliness, Anti-littering awareness, on-board cleanliness, cleanliness at Washing lines, Railway yards, and tracks; cleanliness at work places, feedback of passengers on the quality of the food served, cleanliness at water installations including sources of water supply, water taps for drinking water at Stations and availability of water; Cleanliness at all toilet blocks at Railway Stations, Coaching Depots, Trains & surrounding areas will also be conducted during the Swachhata Pakhwada.