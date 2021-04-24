Indian Railways gears up to provide Covid Care Coaches to State Authorities

New Delhi: Indian Railways is making an all out effort to supplement the health care efforts of Government of India. Total 5601 train coaches were converted as Covid Care Centers by Indian Railway.

Presently, total 3816 Coaches are available for the use as Covid Care Coaches. The Coaches can be used for very mild cases that can be clinically assigned to the Covid Care centers as per guidelines issued by MoHFW. These covid care coaches is being deployed as per demand by State Government.

As on 24th April 2021, 21 Covid Care Coaches have been deployed at Nandurbar District in Maharashtra under Western Railway. Total 47 patient have been admitted in these Covid Care Coaches.

Madhya Pradesh Government has requested Indian Railways to deploy 20 Covid Care Coaches at Bhopal and 20 Covid Care Coaches at Habibganj Railway Stations in West Central Railway. These Covid Care Coaches shall be operational & handed over to State Government from 25th April 2021.

In Northern Railway, 50 Covid Care Coaches at Shakur Basti, 25 Covid Care Coaches at Anand Vihar, 10 at Varanasi, 10 at Bhadohi and 10 Covid Care Coaches at Faizabad have been deployed by Indian Railways. Total 3 patient have been admitted in Covid Care Coaches placed at Shakur Basti.