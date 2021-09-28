Indian Railways: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled Today

Bhubaneswar: In view of late running of connecting trains, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel and reschedule some trains.

While two more trains have been cancelled for today and September 30, another eight trains have been rescheduled.

List of Trains Cancelled Today:

The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal-Bhubaneswar Special train has been cancelled on September 28 and the same train going from Bhubaneswar remains cancelled on September 30.

List of Trains Rescheduled: