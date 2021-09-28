Indian Railways: Check Full List Of Trains Cancelled, Rescheduled Today

Bhubaneswar: In view of late running of connecting trains, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel and reschedule some trains.
While two more trains have been cancelled for today and September 30, another eight trains have been rescheduled.
List of Trains Cancelled Today:
The Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminal-Bhubaneswar Special train has been cancelled on September 28 and the same train going from Bhubaneswar remains cancelled on September 30.
List of Trains Rescheduled:
- 02822 CHENNAI CENTRAL-HOWRAH JN Special from CHENNAI CENTRAL will depart on September 28 at 1530hrs instead of its schedule departure at 1915 hrs of September 27.
- 02874 YASVANTPUR JN-HOWRAH JN Special from YASVANTPUR on September 28 will leave at 1500hrs instead of 1015hrs.
- 02246 YASVANTPUR JN-HOWRAH JN Special from YASVANTPUR will depart on September 29 at 0500 hrs instead of its schedule departure at 1100 hrs of September 28.
- 08048 VASCO DA GAMA-HOWRAH JN from VASCO DA GAMA on September 28 will leave at 2030 hrs instead of 0630 hrs.
- 02874 YASVANTPUR JN-HOWRAH JN Special from YASVANTPUR will depart on September 28 at 1015 hrs instead of its schedule departure at 1015 hrs of September 27.
- 08464 KSR BENGALURU–BHUBANESWAR from BENGALURU on September 28 will leave at 1930 hrs instead of 1340 hrs.
- 02250 New Tinsukia-KSR Bengaluru City JN Special train from New Tinsukia on September 28 will leave at 1200hrs instead of 0315hrs.
- 05488 Agartala – Bengaluru Cant Special train from Agartala will depart on September 29 at 0015hrs instead of 1015 hrs of September 28.