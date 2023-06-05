Indian Railways appeals for identification of deceased of Odisha train accident

New Delhi: In order to facilitate the families of those who are still unaware about the whereabouts of their relatives in the unfortunate rail accident in Odisha’s Bahanaga, Indian Railways with the support of the Odisha Government has taken the initiative to locate them.
The family members/relatives/friends and well-wishers of the passengers affected in this unfortunate accident can locate using the link of photos of the deceased, lists of passengers admitted in different hospitals and also about unidentified bodies using the following details:
- Link of Photos of the deceased in Tragic Bahanaga Rail Accident in Odisha:
https://srcodisha.nic.in/Photos%20Of%20Deceased%20with%20Disclaimer.pdf
- Link of Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals:
https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf
- Link of Unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack:
https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf
Railway Helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families/ relatives of passengers affected in this rail accident. Helpline 139 is being manned by Senior officials of Railways.
Also, BMC Helpline Number 18003450061/1929 is also working 24×7. Municipal Commissioner office, Bhubaneswar, has established a control room, from where, with vehicles, people will be directed to either hospital or mortuary as the case may be. Officials have been deployed to facilitate.
