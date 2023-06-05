Indian Railways appeals for identification of deceased of Odisha train accident

Link of Photos of the deceased in Tragic Bahanaga Rail Accident in Odisha:

https://srcodisha.nic.in/Photos%20Of%20Deceased%20with%20Disclaimer.pdf

Link of Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals:

https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Lists-of-Passengers-Undergoing-Treatment-in-Different-Hospitals_040620230830.pdf

Link of Unidentified persons under treatment at SCB Cuttack:

https://www.bmc.gov.in/train-accident/download/Un-identified-person-under-treatment-at-SCB-Cuttack.pdf

Railway Helpline number 139 is working round the clock for connecting the families/ relatives of passengers affected in this rail accident. Helpline 139 is being manned by Senior officials of Railways.

Also, BMC Helpline Number 18003450061/1929 is also working 24×7. Municipal Commissioner office, Bhubaneswar, has established a control room, from where, with vehicles, people will be directed to either hospital or mortuary as the case may be. Officials have been deployed to facilitate.