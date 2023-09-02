Indian Railways achieved freight loading of 634.66 MT

Delhi: In terms of Freight loading, Indian Railways has achieved 634.66 MT from 1st April 2023 to 31st August 2023, compared to 620.88 MT over the corresponding period of last year and the revenue achieved is approx. Rs 1 Lakh Cr. Which includes revenue from the Freight segment, passenger segment and other sundry revenue.

The loading of Iron Ore in the same period is 70.84 MT which is 15.56% more than 61.30 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year.

In the same period, Pig Iron and Finished Steel loading is 28.42 MT over 26.16 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which recorded a growth of 8.63%.

The loading of fertilizer in the same period is 24.13 MT over 22.25 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 8.45%.

In the same period, Cement loading is 63.29 MT over 59.44 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 6.48%.

The loading of Container services in the same period is 34.31 MT over 32.60 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 5.22%.

The loading of POL in the same period is 20.59 MT over 19.91 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year, which shows growth of 3.41%.

The loading of Coal during the same period is 311.53 MT over 305.39 MT achieved in the corresponding period of last year.

In addition to above, Automobile transportation by rail has shown a growth of 26% whereas earnings from automobile has shown a jump of 24.5%.

In month of August 23, Indian Railways loaded 126.95 MT against 119.33 MT in Aug 22, which shows a growth of 6.38%.

Indian Railways has witnessed approx. 48% Capital expenditure utilization (Highest ever) in the first five months of this Financial Year till August 2023. Indian Railways has made an expenditure of ₹ 1, 15,000 Crores till August 2023. This investment is seen in various infrastructure projects like New Lines, Doubling, Gauge Conversion and enhancing passenger amenities. Safety of the passengers is paramount in Railways. Significant sum has been invested in enhancing the safety related works. The Capex Utilization is approx. 54 % in comparison to the last year corresponding period.