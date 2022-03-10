Indian Railways’ 1st Gati Shakti Cargo Terminal Commissioned In Asansol Division

New Delhi: In pursuance of Prime Minister’s vision “Gati Shakti” and Ministry of Railways’ Policy regarding ‘Gati Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal’ (GCT), the Asansol Division of Indian Railways has successfully commissioned private siding of Maithan Power Limited at Thaparnagar.

This is the FIRST such GCT commissioned in Indian Railways since the publication of GCT policy in Dec.’2021.

The Maithan Power Project was initiated in the year 2009 and subsequently, the power generation was started in the year 2011.

Till now the requirement of coal to the power project was being made through road which is expected to convert into 120 inward coal rakes per month.

Also, 02 to 04 outward rakes of Fly Ash is projected to be handled from the siding.

This will enhance Railways’ earnings by approximately Rs. 11 crores per month. The location is in the vicinity of industrial and mining areas and the future prospect of the siding is promising.

Speaking on the commissioning of the GCT, Chairman and CEO, Railway Board, Shri V K Tripathi said that the Indian Railways is committed to making the vision of PM Gati Shakti a reality.

“Transportation by rail is good for the economy as it is the most energy-efficient and the most economical mode of transport. The commissioning of this terminal and more such terminals will have a very positive impact on the economy of the nation” he added.