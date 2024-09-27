New Delhi: The Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has announced additional coaches for the special trains that will run across India, to cater to the large festive rush when the Navratri -Diwali-Chhath Puja season begins.

Indian Railway has announced a ‘Festive Bonanza’ with over 12,000 extra coaches for special trains that will run across the country during the Diwali-Chhath Pooja time.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “This festive season, General Coach increased in 108 trains. 12,500 coaches sanctioned for Chhath puja and Diwali special trains. In 2024-25, a total of 5,975 trains have been notified till today. This will facilitate more than 1 crore passengers to go home during the puja rush. In 2023-24 a total of 4,429 special trains ran during the festive season.”