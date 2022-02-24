Indian Premier League 2022 To Kick Off On March 26

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will kickstart on March 26 in Mumbai.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the IPL Governing Council (GC) on Thursday (February 24) evening.

The 10-team IPL edition will have 70 league matches and will begin just 11 days after the Indian cricket team finishes its ongoing assignment against Sri Lanka.

The league stage of the Indian Premier League 2022 will be played across 4 venues in Mumbai and Pune with the final scheduled to be played on May 29 in Ahmedabad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

55 league matches will be held in Mumbai, while 15 will be played in Pune. Each team will play 4 matches at the Wankhede Stadium and the DY Patil Stadium and 3 each at the Brabourne Stadium and the MCA Stadium.

The IPL 2022 final will be played on May 30 at Narendra Modi Stadium, popularly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. Playoffs will also be played at Motera Stadium.