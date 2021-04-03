Indian Para shuttlers earn 17 medals in Dubai tournament

Indian Para shuttlers on Saturday ensured themselves of 17 medals in the 3rd Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Dubai Para Badminton International 2021. The Tournament is being held at the Shabab Al Ahli Club in Dubai.

Leading Para shuttlers Pramod Bhagat, Manoj Sarkar, Sukant Kadam and Nitesh Kumar, Krishna Nagar, Manasi Joshi and Parul Parmar all made it to the last-four stage in their respective categories. Barring Bhagat, all of them have ensured two medals each in their respective categories.

Bhagat, Palak Kohli and Prem Kumar Ale have ensured themselves of three medals each after having made it to the singles, doubles and mixed doubles semi-finals in their respective categories.