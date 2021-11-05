Indian Panorama Announces Official Selection For 52nd IFFI 2021
New Delhi: International Film Festival of India announces the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa.
The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the 9 days long film festival in Goa.
The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.
The selection Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films.
Feature Films
A total of 25 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.
The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, Shri S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:
- Shri Rajendra Hegde, Audiographer
- Shri Makhonmani Mongsaba, Filmmaker
- Shri Vinod Anupama, Film Critic
- Ms. Jayashree Bhattcharya, Filmmaker
- Shri Gyan Sahay, Cinematographer
- Shri Prasantanu Mohapatra, Cinematographer
- Shri Hemendra Bhatia, Actor/ Writer/ Filmmaker
- Shri Asim Bose, Cinematographer
- Shri Pramod Pawar, Actor & Filmmaker
- Shri Manjunath T S, Cinematographer
- Shri Malay Ray, Filmmaker
- Shri Parag Chhapekar, Filmmaker/Journalist
List of 25 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:
|S.No.
|Title of the Film
|Language
|Director
|
|KALKOKKHO
|Bengali
|Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti
|
|NITANTOI SAHAJ SARAL
|Bengali
|Satrabit Paul
|
|ABHIJAAN
|Bengali
|Parambrata Chattopadhyay
|
|MANIKBABUR MEGH
|Bengali
|Abhinandan Banerjee
|
|SIJOU
|Bodo
|Vishal P Chaliha
|
|SEMKHOR
|Dimasa
|Aimee Baruah
|
|21st TIFFIN
|Gujarati
|Vijaygiri Bava
|
|EIGHT DOWN TOOFAAN MAIL
|Hindi
|Akriti Singh
|
|ALPHA BETA GAMMA
|Hindi
|Shankar Srikumar
|
|DOLLU
|Kannada
|Sagar Puranik
|
|TALEDANDA
|Kannada
|Praveen Krupakar
|
|ACT-1978
|Kannada
|Manjunatha S. (Mansore)
|
|NEELI HAKKI
|Kannada
|Ganesh Hegde
|
|NIRAYE THATHAKALULLA MARAM
|Malayalam
|Jayaraj
|
|SUNNY
|Malayalam
|Ranjith Sankar
|
|ME VASANTRAO
|Marathi
|Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari
|
|BITTERSWEET
|Marathi
|Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
|
|GODAVARI
|Marathi
|Nikhil Mahajan
|
|FUNERAL
|Marathi
|Vivek Rajendra Dubey
|
|NIWAAS
|Marathi
|Mehul Agaja
|
|BOOMBA RIDE
|Mishing
|Biswajeet Bora
|
|BHAGAVADAJJUKAM
|Sanskrit
|Yadu Vijayakrishnan
|
|KOOZHANGAL
|Tamil
|Vinothraj P S
|
|NATYAM
|Telugu
|Revanth Kumar Korukonda
|25
|Dictionary
|Bengali
|Bratya Basu
Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021 is the film Semkhor (Dimasa) directed by Ms. Aimee Baruah.
Non-Feature Films
Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segments of Indian Film Industry.
The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary Filmmaker Shri S. Nallamuthu. The Jury constituted of the following Members:
- Shri Akashaditya Lama, Filmmaker
- Shri Sibanu Borah, Documentary Filmmaker
- Shri Suresh Sharma, Film producer
- Shri Subrat Jyoti Neog, Film Critic
- Ms. Manisha Kulshreshtha, Writer
- Shri Atul Gangwar, Writer
Selected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films, the package of films exemplifies the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.
A total of 20 Non-Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI.
List of 20 Non-Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:
|S.No.
|Title of the Film
|Language
|Director
|
|Veerangana
|Assamese
|Kishore Kalita
|
|Naad – The Sound
|Bengali
|Abhijit A. Paul
|
|Sainbari To Sandeshkhali
|Bengali
|Sanghamitra Chaudhuri
|
|Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre
|English
|Ashok Viswanathan
|
|Ved…The Visionary
|English
|Rajiv Parkash
|
|Surmounting Challenges
|English
|Satish Pande
|
|Sunpat
|Garhwali
|Rahul Rawat
|
|The Spell of Purple
|Gujarati
|Prachee Bajania
|
|Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak
|Hindi
|Dr. Deepika Kothari & Ramji Om
|
|Teen Adhyay
|Hindi
|Subash Sahoo
|
|Bablu Babylon Se
|Hindi
|Abhijeet Sarthi
|
|The Knocker
|Hindi
|Ananth Narayan Mahadevan
|
|Ganga-Putra
|Hindi
|Jai Prakash
|
|Gajra
|Hindi
|Vineet Sharma
|
|Jugalbandi
|Hindi
|Chetan Bhakuni
|
|Pabung Syam
|Manipuri
|Haobam Paban Kumar
|
|Murmurs of the Jungle
|Marathi
|Sohil Vaidya
|
|Backstage
|Oriya
|Lipka Singh Darai
|
|Witch
|Santali
|Jackie R. Bala
|
|Sweet Biriyani
|Tamil
|Jeyachandra Hashmi
Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved…The Visionary (English) directed by Shri Rajiv Parkash.