Indian Panorama Announces Official Selection For 52nd IFFI 2021

New Delhi: International Film Festival of India announces the selection of films for the Indian Panorama section to be screened during its 52nd edition in Goa.

The festival is being organized by the Directorate of Film Festivals of India, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India in collaboration with the State Government of Goa, from November 20- 28, 2021. The selected films will be showcased to all the registered delegates and representatives from the selected films during the 9 days long film festival in Goa.

The primary aim of the Indian Panorama is to select the feature and non-feature films of cinematic, thematic, and aesthetic excellence for the promotion of film art through the non-profit screening of these films under different categories. Since its inception, the Indian Panorama has been completely devoted to showcasing the best Indian films of the year.

The selection Jury comprised of eminent filmmakers and film personalities from across the Indian cine-world. The eminent Jury Panels, both feature, and non-feature exercise their individual expertise and contribute evenly to the consensus that leads to a selection of Indian Panorama films.

Feature Films

A total of 25 Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI. Selected from a wide pool of 221 contemporary Indian Films, the package of Feature Films reflects the vibrancy and diversity of the Indian film Industry.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising twelve members, was headed by acclaimed Filmmaker and actor, Shri S V Rajendra Singh Babu. The Feature Jury constituted of the following Members who individually represent various acclaimed films, film bodies and professions, whereas collectively representing the diverse Indian film making fraternity:

Shri Rajendra Hegde, Audiographer Shri Makhonmani Mongsaba, Filmmaker Shri Vinod Anupama, Film Critic Ms. Jayashree Bhattcharya, Filmmaker Shri Gyan Sahay, Cinematographer Shri Prasantanu Mohapatra, Cinematographer Shri Hemendra Bhatia, Actor/ Writer/ Filmmaker Shri Asim Bose, Cinematographer Shri Pramod Pawar, Actor & Filmmaker Shri Manjunath T S, Cinematographer Shri Malay Ray, Filmmaker Shri Parag Chhapekar, Filmmaker/Journalist

List of 25 Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

S.No. Title of the Film Language Director KALKOKKHO Bengali Rajdeep Paul & Sarmistha Maiti NITANTOI SAHAJ SARAL Bengali Satrabit Paul ABHIJAAN Bengali Parambrata Chattopadhyay MANIKBABUR MEGH Bengali Abhinandan Banerjee SIJOU Bodo Vishal P Chaliha SEMKHOR Dimasa Aimee Baruah 21st TIFFIN Gujarati Vijaygiri Bava EIGHT DOWN TOOFAAN MAIL Hindi Akriti Singh ALPHA BETA GAMMA Hindi Shankar Srikumar DOLLU Kannada Sagar Puranik TALEDANDA Kannada Praveen Krupakar ACT-1978 Kannada Manjunatha S. (Mansore) NEELI HAKKI Kannada Ganesh Hegde NIRAYE THATHAKALULLA MARAM Malayalam Jayaraj SUNNY Malayalam Ranjith Sankar ME VASANTRAO Marathi Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari BITTERSWEET Marathi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan GODAVARI Marathi Nikhil Mahajan FUNERAL Marathi Vivek Rajendra Dubey NIWAAS Marathi Mehul Agaja BOOMBA RIDE Mishing Biswajeet Bora BHAGAVADAJJUKAM Sanskrit Yadu Vijayakrishnan KOOZHANGAL Tamil Vinothraj P S NATYAM Telugu Revanth Kumar Korukonda 25 Dictionary Bengali Bratya Basu

Jury’s choice for the Opening feature film of Indian Panorama 2021 is the film Semkhor (Dimasa) directed by Ms. Aimee Baruah.

Non-Feature Films

Indian Panorama of International Film Festival of India comprises a contemporary package of socially and aesthetically vibrant non-feature films selected by eminent Jury members who are associated with non-feature segments of Indian Film Industry.

The Non – Feature Jury of seven members was headed by acclaimed documentary Filmmaker Shri S. Nallamuthu. The Jury constituted of the following Members:

Shri Akashaditya Lama, Filmmaker Shri Sibanu Borah, Documentary Filmmaker Shri Suresh Sharma, Film producer Shri Subrat Jyoti Neog, Film Critic Ms. Manisha Kulshreshtha, Writer Shri Atul Gangwar, Writer

Selected from a diverse pool of 203 contemporary Indian non-feature films, the package of films exemplifies the capacity of our emerging and established filmmakers to document, investigate, entertain and also reflect contemporary Indian values.

A total of 20 Non-Feature films have been selected to be screened during IFFI.

List of 20 Non-Feature Films selected in the Indian Panorama 2021 is as follows:

S.No. Title of the Film Language Director Veerangana Assamese Kishore Kalita Naad – The Sound Bengali Abhijit A. Paul Sainbari To Sandeshkhali Bengali Sanghamitra Chaudhuri Badal Sircar & the Alternative Theatre English Ashok Viswanathan Ved…The Visionary English Rajiv Parkash Surmounting Challenges English Satish Pande Sunpat Garhwali Rahul Rawat The Spell of Purple Gujarati Prachee Bajania Bharat, Prakriti Ka Balak Hindi Dr. Deepika Kothari & Ramji Om Teen Adhyay Hindi Subash Sahoo Bablu Babylon Se Hindi Abhijeet Sarthi The Knocker Hindi Ananth Narayan Mahadevan Ganga-Putra Hindi Jai Prakash Gajra Hindi Vineet Sharma Jugalbandi Hindi Chetan Bhakuni Pabung Syam Manipuri Haobam Paban Kumar Murmurs of the Jungle Marathi Sohil Vaidya Backstage Oriya Lipka Singh Darai Witch Santali Jackie R. Bala Sweet Biriyani Tamil Jeyachandra Hashmi

Jury’s choice for the opening Non-Feature film of Indian Panorama, 2021 is Ved…The Visionary (English) directed by Shri Rajiv Parkash.