Indian-Origin Parag Agarwal Named Next Twitter CEO

New York: As Jack Dorsey, the co-founder and chief executive officer of social media platform, Twitter stepped down on Monday, Indian-Origin Parag Agarwal named as the succesor of the microblogging site.

The move is effective immediately, though Dorsey will stay on the board of the social media company until his term expires in 2022, Twitter said in a statement.

“I’ve decided to leave Twitter because I believe the company is ready to move on from its founders,” Dorsey said in the statement.

“My trust in Parag as Twitter’s CEO is deep. His work over the past 10 years has been transformational. I’m deeply grateful for his skill, heart, and soul. It’s his time to lead,” he said.

Agarwal, an engineer from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, went on to do his masters from Stanford University.

After finishing his Bachelors in Computer Science, Agrawal completed his doctorate in philosophy, majoring in computer science, according to his Linkedin profile.

Parag Agrawal has been with Twitter for just over a decade now and before taking over as CEO, he was the chief technology officer at the social media firm worth over $37 billion.

Before joining Twitter, Agrawal had stints at Microsoft, Yahoo and AT&T in research roles.

“The world is watching us right now, even more than they have before. Lots of people are going to have lots of different views and opinions about today’s news,” Agarwal said in a note he shared on Twitter right after the announcement from Dorsey.