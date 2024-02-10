Indian-origin man dies days after being assaulted outside Washington restaurant

Washington: An Indian-origin man died after being assaulted in downtown Washington. 41-year-old Vivek Chander Taneja died after allegedly being hit on the head during an altercation outside a restaurant. He worked as an executive in Virginia.

Officers responded to reports of an assault, and arrived on the scene to find Taneja with critical injuries. They rushed him to a hospital, but he did not survive. Taneja’s death was ruled a ‘homicide’ by police.

No arrests have been made yet. However, a CCTV camera did capture the suspect. The Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the person responsible for killing Taneja.

Taneja was the president and co-founder of Dynamo Technologies. He was a premier technology and solutions analytics provider for the federal government, a company spokesperson said, according to NBC Washington. Taneja graduated of the University of Virginia, George Mason University and George Washington University.

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by police to anyone who can provide information that leads to arrest of suspect(s) involved in each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

Anyone who has information on Taneja’s case has been urged to call the police on 202-727-9099. One can also submitted anonymous information to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

Several other Indian-origin persons have died in the US this year, most of them being students.Vivek Saini, an MBA student in Georgia’s Lithonia, was brutally attacked and killed by a homeless man named Julian Faulkner. The gut-wrenching incident was caught on camera.