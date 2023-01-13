Indian-Origin Driver Charged In Australia For Car Crash That Killed 4 Passengers

Melbourne: An Indian-origin driver has been charged in Australia over an accident that killed four passengers.

The accused, Harinder Singh, 41, was charged for dangerous driving causing the death of four passengers.

The deceased men have been identified as Harpal Singh from the Mukstar, Bhupinder Singh from Jalandhar, Baljinder Singh and Kishan Singh from Tarn Taran.

“They belonged to the state of Punjab and were on visitor visas in Australia to see their extended families,” Melbourne-based social worker Phulvinderjit Singh Grewal told SBS Punjabi.

According to reports, the accident took place on January 4 when Singh was driving a car with four male passengers onboard. Meanwhile, Singh lost control over the wheels and crashed with a Toyota Hilux ute towing a trailer.

As a result, all four passengers died on the spot while the driver of the ute suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital, the report added.

According to the police reports, three of the four deceased were “ejected” from the car. There might be a possibility that the passengers were not wearing seat belts, the police added.