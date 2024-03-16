Indian-Origin Couple, Daughter Burnt To Death At Canada Home

New Delhi: An Indian-origin couple and their teenage daughter were killed after a “mysterious” fire broke out at their home in Canada’s Ontario province. Police said that incident occurred on March 7, as the bodies were completely burnt and were identified yesterday.

The victims have been identified as 51-year-old Rajiv Warikoo, his wife 47-year-old Shilpa Kotha, and their 16-year-old daughter Mahek Warikoo. They were found dead in their home on Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive.

The incident was reported as a residential fire, but after their initial investigation cops said that the fire may not have been accidental. Constable Taryn Young of Peel Police described the fire as “suspicious” and said that they are combing through all evidence available to ascertain the cause.

“At this time, we are investigating this with our homicide bureau, and we are deeming this as suspicious as the Ontario Fire Marshal has deemed that this fire was not accidental,” Mr Young told news channel CTV.

A fire engulfed a home at the Big Sky Way and Van Kirk Drive area of Brampton on March 7, a press release by the Peel Police said.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud explosion before the inferno engulfed the residence, adding to the puzzling circumstances surrounding the incident. Kenneth Yousaf, a neighbor of the deceased family, recounted the harrowing moment when he witnessed the house fully engulfed in flames.

Yousaf said he was alerted to the fire last week by a family member, who heard a big “bang.” “When we came out, the house was on fire. So sad. Within a few hours, everything was down to the ground,” Yousaf was quoted as saying by CTV.

After the fire was put out, cops located what was believed to be human remains within the gutted house, but the number of people killed couldn’t be ascertained at the time.

“While examining the scene, investigators made an unfortunate discovery when they located what was believed to be human remains within the destroyed house,” police said in a statement.

“Detectives from the Peel Regional Police Homicide Bureau have been working closely with the Office of the Chief Coroner and have identified the remains as belonging to Rajiv Warikoo, age 51, Shilpa Kotha, age 47, and Mahek Warikoo, age 16. All three of the deceased persons resided at the address prior to the fire,” the Peel Police statement added.

Rajiv Warikoo has served as a volunteer in the Toronto Police, and his term had ended in 2016.

Mahek Warikoo was a promising young teenager who used to play football. Her coach remembered her as an exceptional talent on the field with potential to secure scholarships at prestigious universities across North America.

Cops say investigation into the deaths is still on and urged anyone with information to come forward.

“The circumstances surrounding the house fire remains the focus of an active investigation, and anyone with information or video footage (dashcam or otherwise) is urged to contact Homicide detectives,” police said.