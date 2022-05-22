Indian-Origin CEO Sacked By Singapore Fashion Startup

New Delhi: Ankiti Bose, the Indian-origin co-founder of Singapore Fashion startup Zilingo, was sacked on Friday following complaints of serious financial irregularities. Reacting to the termination, Ms Bose said that she would act against the witch-hunt.

The 30-year-old alleged that she was fired as Zilingo CEO due to insubordination. “I have been suspended for the last 51 days based on an anonymous whistle-blower complaint, and today I am informed that my employment has been terminated inter alia on grounds of “insubordination”,” Ankiti Bose said in an Instagram post.

She claims that the company did not show her the reports and did not even give her time to produce the requested documents.

Ankiti Bose also said that she and her family were receiving constant threats online.

Zilingo — an online fashion company that supplies technology to apparel merchants and factories — was founded in 2015 by Ankiti Bose and chief technology officer Dhruv Kapoor.

On March 31, Ms Bose was placed under suspension following complaints of alleged discrepancies in the company accounts.