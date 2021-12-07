Indian-Origin Anil Menon Selected By NASA For Moon Mission

Washington: Indian-origin Anil Menon has been selected by NASA among the 10 new astronauts to fly to the Moon. He and the other nine members were named at an event Monday near the Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas.

Apart from Anil Menon, the nine new candidates are: Nichole Ayers, Marcos Berríos, Christina Birch, Deniz Burnham, Luke Delaney, Andre Douglas, Jack Hathaway, Christopher Williams, and Jessica Wittner.

Born to Ukrainian and Indian immigrants, Anil Menon is a Lieutenant Colonel in the US Air Force. He was SpaceX’s first flight surgeon, helping to launch the company’s first humans to space during NASA’s SpaceX Demo-2 mission and building a medical organization to support the human system during future missions.

The citizen-airman currently lives and works in Houston as an emergency room doctor and flight surgeon for NASA. According to his Nasa profile, Menon was the first responder during the 2010 earthquake in Haiti, the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, and the 2011 Reno Air Show accident.

He got his bachelor’s degree in Neurobiology from Harvard University in 1999 with a Master’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University in 2004. In 2009, he graduated with a Doctor of Medicine from Stanford Medical School.

Menon joined the California Air National Guard and gained experience in wilderness medicine through support for remote adventure races like Racing The Planet.