Indian-Origin Actress Shreya Patel Among ‘Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women’

Global artiste Shreya Patel, who has been working to change the cinematic narrative with her movies, was recently honoured as one of the ‘Canada’s 100 Most Powerful Women’ by Women’s Executive Network under the Arts, Sports and Entertainment category sponsored by Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment (MLSE). MLSE is a renowned company that owns teams like NBA’s Raptors and Toronto Maple Leaf’s hockey team.

The aforementioned category recognizes women’s efforts in shaping Canadian thinking, communication and culture.

The list, which was released by Women’s Executive Network, mentions 105 names in total across 13 different categories including Mercedes-Benz Emerging Leaders, BMO Entrepreneurs, CIBC Executive Leaders, RBC Future Launch Future Leaders, Inclusion Vanguard and more.

Adding another feather to her cap, Patel recently became the winner of the ‘Top 25 Canadian Immigrant Award’- the only national awards program that celebrates the achievements of inspiring Canadian immigrants. Winners are chosen from diverse cultures, demographics, backgrounds and industries. Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau congratulated the winners that included top MPPs, Supreme Court of Canada, Entrepreneurs, Artists, Inventors, etc.

Besides that, the City Of Toronto gave Shreya an honourable mention during their Access, Equity, and Human Rights Awards for recognizing her work to advance equity in the City.

A multi-talented artist, Shreya moved to Canada with family at the young age of 11 in search of a better and brighter future. She joined several volunteering groups and contributed to the elimination of social injustices including bullying, harassment, human trafficking, discrimination against Toronto’s LGBTQ community and more.

Over the years, Shreya has worked to spread awareness about mental health issues and has been associated with several overseas charities like Mother Teresa Orphanage and Make A Wish Foundation India.

In the entertainment world, she has carved a niche for herself through her out-of-the-box film choices and phenomenal approach to cinema. She has been in fact, appreciated for being vocal about the issues faced by youth, through her films like ‘Girl Up’ as well as shining light on the disparities between emerging countries and developed countries during COVID-19 through her film, ‘Unity – #LOVESPREADS Faster Than Virus’.

As for now, Shreya is busy with her mockumentary-style series ‘Layla is Relevant’, which will shine a light on how social media can be detrimental to one’s mental health as Gen Z seeks validation online versus looking within.