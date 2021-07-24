Indian Olympic Association Announces Cash Rewards For Coaches Of Medal-Winners

New Delhi: Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday announced cash rewards to athlete coaches winning medals in Tokyo.

According to IOA sources, coach of athlete winning Gold medal to be given Rs12.5 lakh, coach of athlete winning Silver medal to be given Rs10 lakh&coach of an athlete winning Bronze medal to be given Rs7.5 lakh

“We have to reward the coaches also for producing Olympic medal winners. They are the ones who are guiding the athletes day in and day out. They are also working hard and making sacrifices, just like the athletes,” IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said.

Meanwhile, Mirabai Chanu’s coach Vijay Sharma will get Rs 10 lakh after the 26-year-old weightlifter won a silver medal in Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Mirabai Chanu is currently India’s only medal-winning athlete. India are currently 10th on the points table and are tied with Belgium, Italy, Netherlands, Romania, and Chinese Taipei.