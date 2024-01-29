Indian Navy’s warship ensures safe release of 17 crew members of hijacked vessel

New Delhi: INS Sumitra, on Anti Piracy operations along the East Coast of Somalia & Gulf of Aden, responded to a distress message regarding the hijacking of an Iranian-flagged Fishing Vessel (FV) Iman. The FV had been boarded by pirates & the crew taken as hostages.

INS Sumitra intercepted the vessel, acted in accordance with the established SOPs to coerce the pirates for the safe release of the crew along with the boat & ensured the successful release of all 17 crew members along with the boat, the Indian Navy said.

The Fishing Vessel was subsequently sanitised and released for onward transit.

The mission deployed Indian Naval ships on antipiracy & maritime security ops in the Indian Ocean Region symbolise Indian Navy’s resolve towards the safety of all vessels and seafarers at sea.