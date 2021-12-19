Indian Navy’s Mormugao Sails For Maiden Sea Trials On Goa Liberation Day

New Delhi: Mormugao, the Indian Navy’s second indigenous stealth destroyer of the P15B class, planned to be commissioned in mid-2022, proceeded on her maiden sea sortie today.

19th December is perhaps the most befitting date for the ship to put to sea as today the nation celebrates 60 years of Goa’s liberation from Portuguese rule.

The Indian Navy played a pivotal role in the liberation and dedicating the ship’s name to the maritime state of Goa will not just enhance the bonding between the Indian Navy and the people of Goa, but also link the ship’s identity permanently to the crucial role the Navy played in nation-building.

Mormugao is being built at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDSL) as part of Project 15B destroyers. The ship incorporates several niche indigenous technologies and is a shining example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. She has provided thrust and impetus to the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Mormugao will add significantly to the Indian Navy’s combat capabilities.

With the recent commissioning in November 2021 of INS Visakhapatnam and the fourth P75 submarine INS Vela, the commencement of sea trials of Mormugao is testimony to the cutting-edge capabilities of MDSL and the strong indigenous shipbuilding tradition of a modern and vibrant India.