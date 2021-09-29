Indian Navy Undertakes Mid-Sea Medical Evacuation Of Philipino Sailor

New Delhi: The Indian Navy on Tuesday undertook a medical evacuation of a Philipino sailor using Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) from Merchant Vessel MV Lyric Poet off Kochi.

The evacuation was launched after the Southern Naval Command headquarters in Kochi received information that the medical condition of Chief Officer of the vessel, Michael John Abaygar was severely deteriorating with depleting oxygen levels and required immediate medical evacuation.

Following this, an ALH was immediately launched from INS Garuda to undertake the Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) from onboard the MV which was enroute from Gibraltor to Machong. T

he pilots of the helicopter displaying tremendous skill and professionalism successfully completed the mission in adverse weather conditions and ensured safe evacuation of the patient.

The patient was brought to INS Garuda and transferred to the Naval Hospital, INHSSanjivini, for further medical assistance adhering to all COVID 19 protocols.