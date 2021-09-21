Indian Navy To Conduct Sailing Regattas & Sail Parade

New Delhi: As part of commemorative activities of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Indian Navy under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) has planned to conduct Sailing regattas and a sail parade by Sailing boats and dingies in all three Command Headquarters locations for popularising Sailing sports among the local population.

The first event is scheduled to be conducted by the Indian Naval Watermanship Training Center, Kochi in Ernakulam channel on 23 Sep 21.

A total of 75 Naval personnel will participate and showcase their yachting skills during the event. The Flag Officer Commanding in Chief Southern Naval Command will be the Chief Guest for the event.

Indian Naval Ocean Sailing Vessels, sailing boats, and sailing dinghies of Southern Naval Command will take part in the regatta and sail parade.

The Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Yachting events at Mumbai and Visakhapatnam are scheduled to be held in the months of Oct and Nov respectively.