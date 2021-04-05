Indian Navy ship arrives in Saudi Arabia to participate in military exercise

New Delhi: Frigate INS Talwar arrived at the Jubail port of Saudi Arabia recently, an Indian Navy spokesperson said. It will participate in a military exercise there.

The official said this underscores deep-rooted friendly ties and multi-faceted defence cooperation between the two nations. They said the ship will be undertaking a passage exercise with Royal Saudi naval forces on its departure.

Both India and Saudi Arabia are keen to expand maritime cooperation followed by deepening of defence and security cooperation. The officials said of late India and Saudi Arabia are witnessing gradual expansion of defence and security ties.

Worthwhile to mention that Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane visited Saudi Arabia in December last. This was the first-ever visit by a head of the military to the Gulf.

General Naravane had a wide ranging discussion with senior military officials there on bilateral defence cooperation between the two nations.