Indian Navy Helicopters Conduct Rescue & Relief Operations in Marooned Villages in Eluru

New Delhi: In response to a request received from the Eluru District Administration for Rescue and Relief Operations due to massive flooding of the Godavari River, the Indian Navy launched two medium-lift UH3H helicopters from INS Dega at Visakhapatnam on Thursday for providing humanitarian assistance to the water-locked areas of Koida (7 habitations and Katkur (9 habitations) in Velairpadu Mandal.

The helicopters air-dropped relief material including essential food items, medicines, milk, bread, etc to the marooned villagers. So far over 2000 kg of relief material has been delivered by the helicopters operating from Rajahmundry airport. The relief operation would continue on Friday.