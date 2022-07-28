Indian Navy Gets Two More MH60R Multirole Helicopters From US

Kochi: The first batch of two MH-60 R multi-role helicopters from the US has been delivered to the Indian Navy on Thursday at Cochin International Airport. The third helicopter is scheduled to be delivered next month.

Manufactured by the USA’s Lockheed Martin Corporation, MH-60R is an all-weather helicopter designed to support multiple missions with state-of-the-art avionics/sensors.

The Indian Navy has signed a pact to procure 24 of these helicopters under Foreign Military Sales from the US government.

The helicopters would also be modified with several India unique equipment and weapons.

The delivery of all 24 MH 60R helicopters will be completed by 2025.

The induction of state-of-the-art mission-capable platforms will significantly boost the integral Anti-submarine warfare capability of the Indian Navy, the naval force said in a tweet.

“The first tranche of #MH 60R helos were received by #IndianNavy at @KochiAirport with the traditional welcome ceremony. Delivered by @usairforce Special Air Assignment Mission Flight, these add to the 3 delivered earlier in Jun 21 in the United States,” the spokesperson said.