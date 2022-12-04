Indian Navy Day 2022: History & Significance

New Delhi: To recognise the contributions and accomplishments of Indian Naval forces, Indian Navy Day in observed annually on December 4 .

The Operation Trident launch against Pakistan in 1971’s Indo-Pakistan War is also remembered on this day.

History

During the India-Pakistan war in 1971, Pakistan launched an attack on Indian airbases on the evening of December 3. In response to their attack, India dispatched three missile boats, Nirghat, Veer, and Nipat, at top speed towards Karachi.

The Indian Navy sank four Pakistani ships. Those who died during the Indo-Pakistan War are also remembered on this day.

The Maratha Emperor, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, is regarded as the Father of the Indian Navy.

Significance

At the Senior Naval Officers’ Conference in May 1972, it was decided that Indian Navy Day would be celebrated on December 4 to recognise the efforts and achievements of the Indian Navy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. It is critical to educate Indian children and citizens about India’s significance and victory. The purpose of marking Indian Navy Day is to raise public awareness about the significance and victory of the country.