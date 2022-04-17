Indian Navy Conducts Sail Training Capsule For South Africa Navy Officers

New Delhi: Indian Navy conducted a Sail Training capsule of three weeks duration for officers trainees (Sub Lieutenants) of Republic of South Africa Navy (RSAN) at Ocean Sailing Node (OSN) of Indian Navy at INS Mandovi, Goa from 28 Mar 22 to 16 Apr 22.

The training programme was conducted under the aegis of the Indian Naval Sailing Association (INSA) which is the apex organisation at IHQ MoD (Navy) with respect to sail training. The training was conducted onboard the Indian Naval Sailing Vessel (INSV) Tarini which had circumnavigated the globe with an all-women crew from Sep 2017 to May 2018.

The 20 days training comprised of the harbour and sea phases of 10 days each covering aspects of sailing theory and sea sorties including night sorties.

Treading the oceans under sails is an extremely challenging activity which not only enhances risk-taking abilities but also hones essential skills including seamanship, navigation, communication and technical operations onboard. The training was thus aimed at fostering the spirit of adventure for the participating crew and strengthening the ties between the two friendly nations across the oceans. The training also aimed to instil the “indefinable ‘sea-sense’ and respect for elements of nature, which are inseparable from safe and successful seafaring”.

With the successful progress of the programme, the Indian Navy is committed to offering more such customized Ocean Sail Training Courses in the future. The Indian Navy believes that training onboard these vessels is the best method of imparting the values of courage, camaraderie and esprit-de-corps among budding naval officers.