New Delhi: Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Indian Navy, held a meeting with General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff of the Japan Self-Defence Force, this Thursday in New Delhi.

The meeting was a component of ‘MALABAR 2024,’ a military drill involving India, Japan, the United States, and Australia, designed to foster stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In their discussion, General Yoshida and Admiral Tripathi explored ways to bolster existing defence cooperation, delve into technological partnerships, and uncover new avenues to fortify bilateral relations.

The Indian Navy released images from the gathering, captioning, “General Yoshihide Yoshida, Chief of Staff, Joint Staff of the Japan Self-Defense Force, during his visit to India for Exercise #MALABAR2024, engaged with Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, #CNS on #10Oct 24, #NewDelhi.”

The update continued, “Dialogue advanced on established defence cooperation channels, technological partnerships, and fresh opportunities to reinforce bilateral connections for a Free and Open #IndoPacific.”

On Wednesday, naval contingents from Australia, Japan, and the US convened with India in Vishakhapatnam for the inaugural ceremony of the field training exercise ‘Malabar 2024.’

Now in its 28th edition, the Malabar exercise commenced in 1992 as a bilateral drill between the United States and India and has grown in scale and intricacy to include Japan and Australia.

This occasion marks the fifth instance of all four nations joining forces in Malabar to enhance mutual planning, integration, and execution of sophisticated warfare strategies among the allies.

Maritime forces from Australia, India, Japan, and the US regularly collaborate throughout the Indo-Pacific, upholding regional security and stability. India is spearheading this year’s exercise.

Each year, the Malabar exercise’s planning and leadership rotate among the participant nations, as does the location, showcasing their collective capability to operate throughout the Western Pacific and Indian Ocean.

