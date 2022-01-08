Indian Music Composer Vishal Dadlani’s Father Passes Away At 79

Mumbai: Indian music composer and singer Vishal Dadlani’s father Moti Dadlani passed away late last night. Vishal took to his social media handle to share the news with his fans.

Sharing his father’s photo, he wrote: “Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn’t have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn’t go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can’t even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It’s really not fair. Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I dont know how to live in a world without him. I’m completely lost”.

Check out the post below:

It is pertinent to mention that a day ago only, Vishal revealed that he got COVID-19.

On the work front, Vishal Dadlani last gave music in Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 and Chehre. The singer and music composer is currently not part of any music reality shows. He was last seen as the judge on Indian Idol 12.