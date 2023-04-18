Indian mountaineer Baljeet Kaur found alive day after went missing from Mt. Annapurna

Baljeet Kaur, a 27-year-old leading Indian woman climber, who went missing near Camp IV of Mt Annapurna on Monday while descending from the summit point, has been found alive.

An aerial search team has located Baljeet Kaur, who scaled the world’s tenth-highest peak without using supplemental oxygen yesterday, above Camp IV, Chairman at Pioneer Adventure Pasang Sherpa, reported Himalayan Times newspaper.

Pasang Sherpa, chairman of Pioneer Adventure, said that Kaur had gone missing above Camp IV while descending from the top as she scaled the peak without using supplemental oxygen.

“We are preparing to conduct a long-line rescue to airlift her from above the high camp,” he said. Baljeet has been seen descending alone towards Camp IV by the aerial search team, according to Sherpa.

This comes a day after another Indian, Anurag Malu, a resident of Kishangadh in Rajasthan, died after falling from 6000m into a crevasse. He was from Camp III of Mt. Annapurna.