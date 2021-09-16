Indian military contingent reaches Russia for SCO military exercise

New Delhi: Indian military contingent reached Russia to take part in a multilateral exercise along with China, Pakistan and other members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The 6th edition of the SCO military drill – Exercise Peaceful Mission – is being held in the Orenburg Region of South-West Russia.

It started last Monday and would continue till September 25.

‘Exercise Peaceful Mission’ is conducted biennially as part of military diplomacy by Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states.

The aim of the exercise is to foster close relations between SCO member states and to enhance the abilities of the military leaders to command multi-nation military contingents.